School strikes: Expense and workloads driving teachers out of job
Teachers striking have said the cost of living and heavy workloads are driving them out of the job they love.
Tomi Rowlands has decided to leave his teaching post and said some colleagues were using food banks to get by.
He is one of thousands of members of the National Education Union (NEU) striking on Wednesday over pay and school budgets.
The Welsh government said it would continue "constructive" meetings with unions to try to resolve the dispute.
Mr Rowlands, who will leave his job at Ysgol Bro Hyddgen in Machynlleth, Powys, in April, said he and his family were unable afford to buy a bigger property.
"The cost of houses have gone up so much and not linked to wages, it needs to be fixed," he said.
"I love the community I live in, I love the community I teach in, but you have to find a work-life balance."
He started teaching 13 years ago and said it was difficult then to afford rent and buy a house in the area, but things had become much worse.
He added: "Our support staff use food banks, because the cost-of-living crisis has got so bad."
Mr Rowlands also said there was a teaching recruitment and retention crisis.
"One-in-three teachers leave the profession within five years and the reality is going to get a lot, lot worse," he said.
"Because less and less staff are in schools, there's more and more of a workload on our teachers - and that's a perfect storm."
What schools are closing?
Hundreds of schools in Wales are set to close due to the first of four planned days of strikes, which start on Wednesday and continue again on 14, 15 and 16 February.
About a third of Wales' 1,500 schools are likely to be closed in full on Wednesday while hundreds of others have told some classes to stay at home.
Details of full closures will be listed on council websites, but as an example:
- Rhondda Cynon Taf: 37 schools will be closed to everyone, 68 partially closed, leaving 10 open
- Anglesey: 25 closed, three partially closed and 18 will remain open
- Carmarthenshire: 20 closed, 39 partially closed, leaving 54 open
Striking teachers are not required to give advance notice of their intention.
Many schools therefore may not have a full picture of the situation until early on Wednesday morning.
Ian Gerrard, head teacher at Ysgol Aberconwy, in Conwy, said the school had carried out a risk assessment ready for the strike and had asked about 600 pupils throughout Years seven, eight and nine to stay at home.
Mr Gerrard added they were providing "normal education" for the rest of the school and hoped the impact on them would be "minimal".
But the head teacher added the school would not know the full impact of the industrial action until it became obvious which members of staff would strike.
The National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) representing many primary head teachers is also starting its action short of a strike.
Liz McLean, district and branch secretary for Denbighshire NEU and one of the three executive members for Wales, has taught at Ysgol Plas Brondyffryn, Denbigh, which specialises in autism education, for 17 years.
With over 30 years of experience, Ms McLean said striking had been a "really hard decision".
"I've never seen education in such a critical condition, I would say that education is in crisis," she said.
She said teachers had seen a 20% real-terms pay cut in the past 12 years, while support staff had seen their wages cut by more than 30% in real terms.
"The current cost-of-living crisis is dramatic, we hear quite often of people not being able to fuel the car so they can get to work, but the other issue is some people are having to use food banks, which isn't right in this day and age."
Ms McLean, who is asthmatic, had a bad chest infection recently and had to keep her heating on overnight.
Using a meter, she said it cost her £50 to keep it at a consistent level for three days, which led her into an overdraft.
"I'm at the end of my career, I'll be gone soon, I want the situation to improve for newer, younger teachers who can't get on the housing ladder, who are leaving the profession they love to go and work in other professions because the pay and work load are much better there."
The former teacher said she hoped the government would listen, especially after the challenges the sector faced during the pandemic and the following years.
The Welsh government said: "We want to reassure learners, parents and carers that we are working with partners to resolve the current dispute and that we understand the strength of feeling amongst the education workforce."Unlike the UK government, we are not responding to the strikes by bringing forward new, draconian laws, which would restrict workers' rights. Instead, we are working in social partnership with unions to explore a way to resolve the current dispute."
The UK government has said responsibility for funding public services lies with ministers in Wales, but it had provided the Welsh government with record levels of funding over the next three years.
Most of Wales' 1,500 schools will be affected by the strike but it looks like about a third will be fully closed - although that will only become clear on Wednesday.
Hundreds of others have told some classes to stay at home, but there are some open as normal.
In Blaenau Gwent in the south east, school gates are shut in all but one school, but in rural Ceredigion, all are open with only a handful telling some pupils not to go in.
Thirteen thousand NEU members were balloted in Wales and turnout was high enough by support staff as well as teachers to trigger strike action.
Many primary headteachers who are NAHT members are taking industrial action too - they aren't on strike but they are limiting tasks to core hours and won't help councils identify who's striking or not.
Talks between unions and the Welsh government have so far failed to resolve the dispute.
Discussions will carry on, but too late to avoid action that will see thousands of pupils having to stay at home.