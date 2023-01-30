Swansea: DVLA staff to go on five-day walkout
- Published
Staff at the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) are set to go on strike for five further days in February, a trade union has announced.
Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union working at Ty Felin and Morriston in Swansea will walk out from 13 to 17 February.
The union is calling for better pay, pensions, job security and redundancy terms.
The DVLA said its online services are operating as normal.
"We are determined to keep the pressure on until the government improves its offer to members," the union said.
The action will follow the union's national strike on 1 February, and members will receive pay at their normal full rate of pay on strike days from the PCS.
Union members in 124 government departments along with several other bodies will walk out on Wednesday.
The DVLA, which is a UK government agency, said: "The quickest and easiest way to deal with DVLA is through our online services which, along with our Contact Centre, is operating as normal during this period of industrial action.
"It is very disappointing that PCS is incentivising union members by paying them to take part in action."