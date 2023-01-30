Gareth Thomas: TV and rugby star settles HIV legal case with ex partner
Former Wales and British and Irish Lions captain Gareth Thomas has settled a legal dispute with a former partner.
Ian Baum had alleged the TV personality hid his HIV status, "failing to take reasonable care" to ensure he did not pass it on.
Mr Thomas said he had settled the case for £75,000 plus costs but that it was not an admission of liability or guilt.
Lawyers for Mr Baum, who had been suing the TV personality for £150,000, confirmed a settlement had been agreed.
In court papers filed last year, Mr Baum had claimed he had a relationship with Mr Thomas, known as Alfie, between 2013 and 2016 and that he was HIV negative when the relationship began.
It was alleged that he found out Mr Thomas had HIV when he saw a tablet marked GSK1.
"On googling the GSK1 pill, the claimant discovered that the defendant was taking antiviral HIV medication," the documents said.
Mr Baum then "immediately" made an appointment for a HIV test and the court papers stated that when he found out he was positive for the virus, he was left "devastated".
Mr Baum's lawyers, McCue Jury & Partners, said the settlement was reached based on a non-admission of liability by Mr Thomas.