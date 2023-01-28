Wales FM Mark Drakeford's wife dies suddenly
Clare Drakeford, the wife of Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford, has died suddenly, the Welsh government has said.
A spokesman confirmed the news with "deep sadness".
He added: "The thoughts of everyone in the Welsh government are with the family at this time and we ask that their privacy is respected."
Downing Street said Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had passed on his "deepest condolences" to Mr Drakeford privately.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he was "shocked and saddened" by the news.
During the pandemic, the Welsh government leader revealed Mr Drakeford had moved from his Cardiff home into a building in his garden to keep his family safe, saying his wife and mother were "vulnerable".
Sir Keir added: "On behalf of the whole Labour Party, I send our deepest condolences to Mark and all the family.
"I know just how close they were as a couple, and I can only imagine the sense of loss Mark and the whole family are feeling.
"They are all in our thoughts and prayers."
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: "My thoughts are with Mark and his family at this terribly sad time".
When she and Mrs Drakeford met, she said it was "obvious how strong the bond between her and Mark was".
"I can only imagine the depth of grief he is feeling. Sending him love and strength," she said.
Secretary of State for Wales, David TC Davies, called the news "absolutely devastating".
He offered "thoughts and prayers" to the first minister and his family during "this incredibly difficult time".
The leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd, Andrew RT Davies, said he was "shocked and deeply saddened" to hear of her death.
"My thoughts and prayers are with Mark Drakeford and his family at this exceptionally difficult time," he said.
"On the occasions I met Clare, she was always a lovely lady and was very warm and kind."
Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price said his heart was "absolutely breaking" for Mr Drakeford.
"I know how close you were and there are no words to describe the pain you must be feeling," he said.
"My thoughts are with you and your family. We're all here for you Mark."
The Presiding Officer of the Senedd, Ceredigion MS Elin Jones, said: "As a Senedd we are deeply saddened to learn of Clare Drakeford's passing.
"We are holding Mark and his family close to our hearts and send them our deepest condolences, love and support."