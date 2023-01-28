Cardiff: Police investigate stabbing in Butetown
A 22-year-old man is in hospital after being stabbed in a city suburb.
Police were called to reports of an assault on West Close, Butetown, Cardiff, at about 17:00 GMT on Friday.
Officers found the injured man and was taken to hospital where he is being treated for injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.
South Wales Police is investigating the attack and has appealed for witnesses to come forward.
In a statement, the force said knife crime was not a part of everyday life in south Wales, adding: "It is important that we continue taking action to prevent a problem occurring."