Miss World visits Miss Wales Darcey Corria in hospital
Welsh beauty queen Darcey Corria has described meeting the reigning Miss World as "heart-warming" after she visited her in hospital following a car crash on the M4.
Darcey, Miss Wales 2022, suffered a broken pelvis and two broken bones in her neck after the crash near Bridgend last week.
Karolina Bielawska met with Darcey at Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales.
She is due to represent Wales at Miss World in May.
Karolina and Miss World organisation chairwoman, Julia Morley, rearranged their schedules to visit Darcey, from Barry, Vale of Glamorgan, after hearing of her accident.
"I didn't expect that at all," Darcey said.
"It really does mean the world to me and I am so grateful."
Ms Corria also posted on Instagram that the past few days had been a "struggle" but meeting the Miss World team had been "an honour and a privilege".
"I am so grateful that they travelled all this way to be with me," she wrote.
"Within minutes I felt as though I had known them all for a lifetime which was very heart-warming.
"I can't thank them enough for making my day. It felt quite surreal.
"I really am looking forward to getting back to myself before the final."
Darcey is a black rights campaigner who has been involved in shaping anti-racism legislation.
After her win in the competition last year she described it as "a great platform and if I can work with the Miss Wales brand, we could really be a force to be reckoned with in terms of tackling racism".