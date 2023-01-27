Swansea: Car stolen with child in back seat
A man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnap and theft after a car was stolen while a child was in the back seat.
The child walked home unharmed a short time after the car was taken from Crwys Terrace in Penlan, Swansea, at about 18:30 GMT on Thursday.
A 39-year-old man from Fforestfach, Swansea, has been arrested and taken into custody.
The car was found abandoned and has been seized for forensic examination by South Wales Police.
Det Insp Gareth Jones, of South Wales Police, said: "This was clearly a terrifying incident, as it would be for any parent, and we are investigating this incident as a child abduction as well as a motor vehicle theft."