WRU chairman to face Senedd committee over sexism scandal
- Published
Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) chairman Ieuan Evans is to be questioned in the Senedd amid accusations of sexism, racism and misogyny at the governing body.
He and the Welsh government's deputy sports minister, Dawn Bowden, have been invited to a sports committee meeting on Thursday.
An inquiry was announced after two women complained of a "toxic" sexist culture at Welsh rugby's highest level.
The WRU has said it is committed to equality, diversity and inclusion.
It added allegations from staff about behaviour, attitude and language were taken seriously.
The sport committee sought legal advice about its powers following calls for it to explore the matter.
On Tuesday, First Minister Mark Drakeford said he believed there was potential for it to help "secure a path for the WRU to a better future".
Plaid Cymru's Heledd Fychan, who sits on the sport committee, said: "The WRU do receive public funds, and we need to ensure that we're not actually encouraging women into a sport where they don't actually feel safe, even when they are representing Wales internationally."
Conservative Tom Giffard, also on the committee, told BBC Walescast it was "important" the committee had a role.
Asked previously, WRU boss Steve Phillips said he would have "no issues" with a Senedd inquiry.
"I've got no idea what that looks like but as a principle I've got no issue at all," he said.
The WRU said: "We very much welcome the opportunity to provide more details about how we are going to respond to the challenge and to make sure that the WRU is an inclusive and welcoming organisation."
The Welsh government has been approached for comment.
Have you been affected by the issues raised in this story? Share your experiences by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.
Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:
- WhatsApp: +44 7756 165803
- Tweet: @BBC_HaveYourSay
- Upload pictures or video
- Please read our terms & conditions and privacy policy
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or comment or you can email us at HaveYourSay@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any submission.