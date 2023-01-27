Merthyr Tydfil: Boy, 2, seriously injured after being hit by van

The incident happened at Ty Gurnos Newydd residential home, Merthyr Tydfil

A two-year-old boy is in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a van outside a care home.

The toddler was hit by a black Volkswagen Transporter at Ty Gurnos Newydd residential home, off Spruce Tree Close in Gurnos, Merthyr Tydfil.

It was reported at about 10:50 GMT on Wednesday, police said.

South Wales Police said the boy's family were being supported by specially trained officers and appealed for witnesses.

