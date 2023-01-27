Kaylea Titford: Teen found dead enjoyed school sport - court
- Published
A 16-year-old girl who died after becoming morbidly obese in lockdown had been a "fiercely independent" child, a court has heard.
Kaylea Titford, who had spina bifida, was covered in sores and had been left in squalor when she was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys.
Kaylea's former learning support assistant (LSA) told jurors she had been active in sports.
Her father, Alun Titford, 45, denies manslaughter by gross negligence.
Kaylea's mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, has pleaded guilty to the same offence.
LSA Belinda Jones told Mold Crown Court she began helping Kaylea at Newtown High School in 2016.
Kaylea had enjoyed sports like basketball, she said, using an adapted wheelchair.
"She participated at the beginning. When she first came I think she was looked at by the Paralympics for either basketball or tennis", Ms Jones said.
But over the next few years, she said Kaylea put on weight and "didn't look comfortable in her chair".
Madeline Ottoway, another support worker at the school, told the court she was Facebook friends with Lloyd-Jones in September 2020, when Kaylea turned 16.
She said she was shown a social media post from Lloyd-Jones that said: "It's that time of year again only she's a year older. I can't believe she's 16.
"Happy birthday, hope you have a lovely birthday. Lots of love as always."
Ms Ottoway said the photos of Kaylea on the post showed her as she remembered her.
The jury heard about calls from staff at Newtown High School to Lloyd-Jones regarding Kaylea's welfare during the first Covid-19 lockdown in March 2020.
A log was kept of the calls which showed that staff always dealt with Lloyd-Jones and not Alun Titford.
One entry in June said: "Mum struggling to support Kaylea at home while juggling work as a carer."
Lloyd Jones explained Kaylea's absences from lessons were because her daughter had a cold. She often said she expected her daughter to be back in by the following Monday.
She said the same in a call recorded on 9 October 2020, the day before Kaylea died.
The trial continues.