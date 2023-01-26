Tony Thomas found guilty of killing dad in Gwynedd attack
- Published
A 45-year-old has been found guilty of killing his father after stamping on his face, causing him "catastrophic" injuries.
Dafydd Thomas, 65, died after being attacked by Tony Thomas in March 2021 in Minffordd, near Porthmadog, Gwynedd.
Mold Crown Court heard Thomas had a history of mental health issues and had not taken his medication for 18 months.
A jury at Mold Crown Court unanimously found him guilty of manslaughter on the basis of diminished responsibility.
Judge Rhys Rowlands ordered that the jury should not consider the charge of murder after the court heard about Thomas's medical background.
The judge described this case as "particularly tragic".
The court previously heard Thomas killed his father as he believed he was working with a military unit to wipe out Covid by experimenting on pigs.
Forensic psychiatrist Dr Andrew Shepherd said Thomas also wanted to talk to UK government medical chief, Prof Chris Whitty, about this.
He said he believed Thomas, previously diagnosed as bipolar, had schizoaffective disorder when he attacked his father, and was suffering from psychosis.
Further psychiatric assessments will be carried out before Thomas - who is in a secure mental health hospital - is sentenced on 24 February.