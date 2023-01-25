Newport: Arrest after motorcyclist killed in crash
- Published
A motorist has been arrested after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash.
A silver Vauxhall Vectra was involved in the crash with a motorbike on Monnow Way in Bettws, Newport, at around 15:40 GMT on Wednesday.
Police said the rider, a 23-year-old man from Newport, died at the scene.
The 60-year-old driver of the car, also from Newport, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and remains in police custody, said Gwent Police.
The force has appealed for witnesses.