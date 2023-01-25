Cardiff: Man arrested after death of drag queen in city
- Published
A 50-year old man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after the death of a well-known drag performer.
Darren Moore was found dead on Windsor Place in Cardiff city centre at about 19:35 GMT on Sunday.
The 39-year-old from Newport performed as CC Quinn and previously as Crystal Coutoure.
The arrested man remains in police custody, where he is being questioned, and Mr Moore's family have been updated, South Wales Police said.
A post-mortem examination has been conducted and further tests are now on-going to establish the cause of death, the force added.
Police are appealing for anyone who saw Mr Moore in Cardiff city centre during the early hours of Sunday to come forward.
Det Ch Insp Paul Raikes said: "Initial investigations have so far not revealed or confirmed any obvious cause of death, however extensive enquiries are continuing to establish the cause and circumstances of Mr Moore's death.
"I would like to thank the community for the excellent support they have provided to this investigation so far, which has helped enormously.
"I would also again like to respectfully ask people to refrain from speculating on social media about what has occurred and please let the police investigation take its course."
Mr Moore was last seen at about 05:00 GMT dressed in drag and was wearing full face make-up, a luminous green dress, a blonde wig, diamante heels and a matching clutch bag.