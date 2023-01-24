Cardiff: Police investigating death of drag queen
Police are investigating the death of a well-known drag performer.
Darren Moore was found dead in Windsor Place, in Cardiff city centre, at about 19:35 GMT on Sunday.
The 39-year-old from Newport performed as CC Quinn and previously as Crystal Coutoure.
Detectives say they want to speak to anyone who may have seen Mr Moore in the city centre during the early hours of Sunday, and urged people to avoid speculation on social media.
He was last seen at around 05:00 on Sunday morning dressed in drag and was wearing full face make-up, a luminous green dress, a blonde wig and diamante heels and was carrying a matching clutch bag.
"A Home Office post-mortem has been conducted and further examinations are currently on-going to establish cause of death," said Det Ch Insp Paul Raikes, from South Wales Police.
DCI Raikes asked people to avoid speculation and "let the police investigation take its course".
An incident room has been set up at Cardiff Central Police Station and specially trained family liaison officers are supporting and updating his family.
Mr Moore's family have issued a statement in which they describe him as a loving husband, son, brother, uncle and friend.
"He was always the life and soul wherever he went," they said, adding: "He was our social butterfly."
His husband, also called Darren, and family have said they want time to grieve and have asked for privacy.
1980s pop singer Hazell Dean posted: "Sending my love & condolences to family, friends and colleagues at this most difficult of times."
A vigil for Mr Moore will be held on Churchill Way in Cardiff at 20:30 GMT on Wednesday, before moving to the Golden Cross pub at 21:00 GMT.
Supt Michelle Conquer, also of South Wales Police, said: "We understand there is shock and upset in the local and wider community following the death of Darren Moore who was a well-known drag artist in Cardiff.
"While an investigation is ongoing, our Neighbourhood Policing Team as always will continue to provide a visible police presence in the city centre.
"Cardiff has a long and proud tradition of recognising, celebrating and protecting equality and diversity. Anyone who has concerns is asked to please contact South Wales Police in confidence."