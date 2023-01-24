Cycling: Cardiff velodrome one step closer to demolishment
A velodrome that was used by Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas is one step closer to being demolished.
An independent committee has decided that land swap between Maindy Park and Caedelyn Park, Rhiwbina, can go ahead.
It would mean the demolition of Maindy Park Velodrome to pave the way for the expansion of Cathays High School.
Thomas joined calls to save it, backing a petition against the move, with people expressing concern about the loss of public open space in the area.
The decision, made by the Maindy Park Trust Advisory Committee, needs to be approved by the Charity Commission, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
If the land swap goes ahead, the velodrome is set to be relocated to the International Sports Village in Cardiff Bay.
Maindy Park Velodrome is home to several cycling clubs including the Maindy Flyers, which boasts of past members such as Olympic medallist Thomas and multi-British Track Championship winner Alex Greenfield.
Campaigners voiced their opposition to the plans at the meeting.
Ian Vincent, on behalf of Cardiff Civic Society, said: "Cardiff already has less open space per capita than many other major UK cities and therefore cannot afford to lose any more."
"Caedelyn Park, the proposed substitute, is already a public recreation area and the proposed land swap offers no gains whatsoever for residents."
The independent Maindy Park Trust Committee is made up of three members from Cardiff council's standards and ethics committee.
Its chairman, Jason Bartlett, said the committee believed "the land swap is in the best interest of the charity".