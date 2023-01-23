Cardiff: Police investigate sudden death in city centre
The sudden death of a man in a city centre is being investigated by police.
The 39-year-old's body was found in the Windsor Place area of Cardiff. He has not been formally identified but is believed to be from Newport.
Supt Michelle Conquer from South Wales Police said she understood there was "shock and upset in the local and wider community" at the unexplained death.
A post-mortem examination is being carried out and next of kin are being kept updated about the situation.
Supt Conquer added that officers from their Neighbourhood Policing Team would be "visible" in the city centre after the man's death on Sunday evening.
"A police cordon is in place while inquiries continue at the scene," she said.
