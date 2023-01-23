NHS strikes: Physiotherapists to hold one-day walkout
Physiotherapy staff working for all health boards in Wales will hold a one-day strike, their professional body has confirmed.
The Chartered Society of Physiotherapy (CSP) said, despite talks with the health minister, who offered health workers a one-off payment, industrial action would go ahead on 7 February.
It comes as ambulance staff are on strike across Wales and England.
The Welsh government has been asked to comment.
"We will of course continue to meet with the Welsh government to try to resolve this dispute," said the CSP's senior negotiating officer in Wales, Adam Morgan.
"We want to be able to come back with a fair and firm pay offer that we can put to our members."
The CSP represents 1,500 physiotherapy staff within the Welsh NHS and achieved a strike mandate in December after members voted for industrial action.
"No-one wants to strike but physiotherapy staff have been left with no choice," Mr Morgan said.
"Patients are struggling to get the care they need because a decade of under-investment in the NHS has led to chronic workforce shortages."