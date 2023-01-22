Merthyr: Woman pulled from house fire dies at the scene
A woman has died in a house fire in Merthyr Tydfil.
Emergency services were called after fire alarms sounded in a neighbouring property in the Cefn Coed y Cymmer area just after 08:30 GMT on Sunday.
Firefighters carried a woman from the building and gave CPR but she died at the scene.
She was the only person in the house at the time of the blaze and an investigation is underway, South Wales Police said.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews in breathing apparatus entered the property and quickly brought the fire under control and rescued a female occupant.
"Crews commenced CPR at the scene and assisted [Welsh Ambulance staff] with further medical treatment.
"Unfortunately in spite of the prompt response and medical treatment at the scene the female was pronounced deceased.
"We would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family.
"Investigations are being carried out by police and the fire service.
"We would like remind communities of the importance of working smoke detectors."