Swan brings M4 motorway traffic to halt near Newport
- Published
Motorists were left in a flap after a swan brought morning traffic on a motorway to a standstill.
The bird forced a lane of the M4 to be temporarily closed near Newport, causing lengthy tailbacks at about 10:30 GMT on Sunday .
Motorists travelling eastbound were advised to exit the motorway at junction 27 and rejoin at junction 26 Malpas while the swan was rescued.
The lane has since re-opened and queues have cleared, Traffic Wales said.