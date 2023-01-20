Tywi Valley: Pylon network not suitable for valley - landowners
Landowners in the Tywi Valley have vowed to fight proposals for a 60-mile (100km) network of pylons.
The pylons could connect Nantmithil windfarm in Powys with the electricity network between Carmarthen and Pont Abraham, Carmarthenshire.
Residents have called for cables to be buried in the ground rather than use pylons to carry them across the valley.
Bute Energy said the proposed infrastructure aimed to minimise the impact on the affected communities.
It added that it will distribute clean, green energy in the most economic and future proof way.
The pledge to fight the plans was made during a public meeting on Sunday in Llanarthne, Carmarthenshire where the energy firm's proposals were discussed.
A local community group has also been set up in response to concerns.
Roger Fitz-Patrick, is one of the landowners, near Llanarthne, who has been approached by agents requesting access to the land for surveys.
He understands that the pylons would be 27m (88ft) high and placed on a 5m x 5m (16ft x 16ft) concrete structure.
He said: "It would scar the valley forever. We're not anti green energy, we're not anti renewables, we only ask that the people who are planning this start on the premise that perhaps they go underground."
Another landowner who also lives in Llanarthne, Ann Davies, said: "The Tywi Valleys is an area of scientific interest. The heritage in this valley is unique.
"We have a chain of castles along the valley. Surely we should be having underground cables not overhead."
Bute Energy's grid director, Gareth Williams, said: "We are currently engaging with landowners to help us develop a detailed and accurate assessment of potential routes.
"Surveying land does not mean it will form part of the route or have infrastructure placed on it and before we do any surveys, we will agree the scope of work and timing with landowners."
It added that further consultation was planned for later in the year before a planning application, known as a Development of National Significance (DNS), was submitted to the Welsh government.
The Welsh government said: "The grid system in Wales has been under pressure for several years. It needs upgrading and extending to create the resilient system we need to meet our heating, transport and power needs and keep more benefit in Wales.
"We are working with the National Grid to understand how Wales feeds into proposals for a new transmission which were announced last July."