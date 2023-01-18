Caerphilly: Call for tougher dangerous dogs law after deaths
Laws on owning dangerous dogs should be toughened, according to an MP who has had two deaths from dog attacks in his area in just over a year.
Labour's Wayne David has called on the UK government to "take action on the issue of dangerous dogs".
In Prime Minister's Questions, he highlighted the separate deaths of a 10-year-old boy and 83-year-old woman in the Caerphilly area.
PM Rishi Sunak said the issue was being taken "incredibly seriously".
Last year, two people were jailed after admitting owning or being in charge of a dangerously out of control dog following the death of 10-year-old Jack Lis in November 2021.
And in December, Shirley Patrick, 83, died 17 days following a dog attack. Four people were arrested and released under investigation.
Mr David said: "Fatalities have also occurred in other parts of the country. It is clear that the Dangerous Dogs Act is woefully inadequate.
"The government has commissioned studies. It has debated the subject at length but it has done nothing.
"My question is , when will the government take action on the issue of dangerous dogs?"
Responding, the prime minister said a working group is currently looking at the issue and will make its recommendations later this year.
He added: "I am very sorry to hear about the specific families that he mentions and we recognise that dog attacks can have horrific consequences.
"I want to assure him that we take the issue incredibly seriously and that's why we've established a working group between the police, local authorities and other key stakeholders to consider all aspects of tackling irresponsible dog ownership."