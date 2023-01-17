Powys: Llanbedr school closure approved by council
- Published
A village primary school in Powys which opened almost 300 years ago will close in August despite local opposition.
Powys council has voted unanimously in favour of the closure of Llanbedr Church in Wales school in the Vale of Grwyney, near Crickhowell.
The closure had been postponed from August 31, 2022 to allow a catchment area review to take place.
Councillor Matt Beecham, whose daughter is a pupil, said the closure would "remove the heart" of the community.
"Closing a school in a small rural community condemns and fragments that community, until it eventually loses its identity," he said.
A legal challenge over a decision to close the school was unsuccessful.
The council is concerned it will be faced with too many school places in the catchment area and closing it will help to cut costs.
The school, which has 52 pupils, opened in 1728 and was one of several rural primaries under threat of closure due to council plans to overhaul local education.
