Minffordd murder trial: Son stamped on his father, court told
- Published
A father died with "catastrophic facial injuries" after being stamped on with steel-capped boots by his son, a court has heard.
Dafydd Thomas, of Minffordd, Gwynedd, died yards from his home, Mold Crown Court was told.
Tony Thomas, 45, of Penrhyn Isaf, Minffordd, Gwynedd, denies murder and manslaughter on 25 March, 2021.
Gordon Cole KC, prosecuting, said there was clear evidence he caused the death of his 65-year-old father.
The court heard that Tony Thomas had had mental health problems since university and lived in a farmhouse about 500 yards from his parents' home.
It was told he believed he had a claim to the farmhouse and the land around it. But they were owned by his father, who let him live there rent-free.
Mr Cole said Tony Thomas lived quite a reclusive life and kept pigs.
The court heard that Dafydd Thomas, after retiring from his business Gwynedd Environmental Waste Services, had bought some highland cattle and was building animal housing as he was planning on getting some pigs.
This, Mr Cole said, had been "a trigger" for his son.
On the day he was killed, the court heard, Dafydd Thomas and his wife Elizabeth had lunch before he went outside to work on the pig sheds.
Tony Thomas, the court heard, went looking for him. When he could not find him he went to the house.
There, at 13:09 GMT, Mrs Thomas rang her husband to ask where he was.
He told her he had been to buy supplies but would be home shortly.
When he was not back 20 minutes later, the court heard, she was concerned and used an app to find his phone. It was about 100 yards away.
Emergency services
Approaching, the jury was told, she saw the defendant walking away.
Then she saw her husband lying on his back by his truck bleeding with facial injuries.
The emergency services were called but Dafydd Thomas died at the scene.
The court heard that Tony Thomas was arrested at 15:30 in different clothes and shoes to those he was wearing earlier.
He was carrying a bag of wet clothing he said he was taking to dry.
Mr Cole said the steel-capped wellingtons he had been wearing were found in his kitchen with Dafydd Thomas's blood on.
The court heard Mrs Thomas's police interview, where she recounted finding her husband of more than 30 years.
She said: "I could see him straight on the floor by the car and bleeding. I tried shouting at him to see if I could get a response, and phoned 999."
As she waited for an ambulance she performed CPR.
The court heard Mrs Thomas recount that when she saw Tony Thomas that day "he had a look in his eyes".
She later told officers how she saw him walking away from where her husband was found. She didn't want him to turn around.
"I was scared of him," she said.
She told officers he had been diagnosed as bipolar.
The trial continues.