Wales snow: Schools close as icy conditions cause disruption
Schools have been closed as icy conditions have caused disruption for a second day.
It has also led to road closures and a number of accidents, with two separate Met Office weather warnings in place across Wales until noon.
A farmer also had to use his tractor to help two nurses reach an elderly patient's home due to the weather.
Gareth Wyn Jones said roads have been "treacherous" at Llanfairfechan, Conwy county.
Up to 10cm (4in) of snow is expected in some areas, the forecaster has warned, with up to 15cm (6in) on higher ground.
Schools have been closed in Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Merthyr Tydfil, Powys, and Rhondda Cynon Taf, on Wednesday morning, according to councils.
"It's quite treacherous on the roads to be honest," Mr Jones told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast.
"We had a few incidents yesterday and last night in the village."
Mr Jones, who is also a TV broadcaster, explained how two nurses could not drive their car up a road in the village to reach a patient so he offered to help.
"I put the two nurses in the tractor and they enjoyed the little journey and the trip up there," he said.
Dyfed-Powys Police tweeted that there were "extremely dangerous road conditions right across our force area, particularly in Powys" on Wednesday.
South Wales Police advised motorists in Merthyr Tydfil to "use caution when driving as we are receiving many reports of cars getting stuck in snow and slipping on ice".
A number of roads remained closed on Wednesday due to icy conditions in Swansea, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Denbighshire and Conwy county, according to traffic analysts Inrix.
Merthyr Tydfil council has said a landslip has also made a road impassable between Trefechan and Talybont-On-Usk.
About 200 tonnes of material is estimated to have slipped but the road is expected to re-open sometime next week.