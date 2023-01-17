Aled Glynne Davies: Ex-BBC editor's body found in water, inquest hears
The body of a former BBC editor was found in sea water four days after he went missing on New Year's Eve, an inquest has heard.
Aled Glynne Davies was last seen in Pontcanna, Cardiff, on 31 December.
The 65-year-old's body was found near Cardiff Sailing Centre in Cardiff Bay at about 09:40 GMT on 4 January.
The inquest in Pontypridd was adjourned until a police investigation into the former BBC Radio Cymru editor's death has been completed.