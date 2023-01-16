Macauley Owen: Family tribute after Anglesey farm death
- Published
The family of a 26-year-old man who died after an accident on a farm say they are "broken" by his death.
Macauley Owen died in hospital on 6 January after he was seriously injured at Carreglefn, near Amlwch, Anglesey.
"Words can't express the sorrow I feel from the loss of Macauley, the longing, the sadness that will never heal and what I would do to hold him in my arms again.," his mother Cerys said.
The family thanked paramedics, doctors and nurses who cared for Macauley.
"I am absolutely devastated and broken by Macauley's death. He was not only my son but my best friend and work partner," his father Wil said.
"He was a fun, happy go lucky young man with a huge passion and love for machinery since a really young age, and I will miss him more than words can describe."
"I would like to thank everybody who did what they could to help in trying to save Macauley, the members of the public, the attending paramedics and the doctors and nurses at Ysbyty Gwynedd Bangor hospital and Royal Stoke University Hospital.
'Shine them tractor lights'
"I am still continuing to process these events so would kindly ask for privacy during this difficult time."
Macauley's mother Carys said she was proud of all his achievements and the man he became.
"I am proud to be his mum. Shine them tractor lights bright my boy."
North Wales Police was called to the farm following the accident and was taken to Stoke Hospital where he died from his injuries.
Macauley's sister Lucy said: "My heart is broken, my baby brother I will often think of you and be proud of the man that you have become, I will remember your smile and your naughty contagious laugh. Thank you for your kindness, I love you bro."
Friends paid tribute to Macaulay soon after his death, with many describing him as a hard worker known for his great skills with machinery.
North Wales Police continue to investigate the circumstances together with the Health and Safety Executive, and are liaising with the local coroner's office.