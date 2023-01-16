Mountain bikes: Llangollen spectator death safety call
A coroner has called for safety improvements at downhill mountain bike races following the death of a spectator at an event in 2014.
Judith Garrett, from Prudhoe, Northumberland, was hit by a bike at a race near Llangollen, Denbighshire.
She was taken by air ambulance to hospital, but died there the next day from head injuries.
The sport's governing body said safety improvements have been made, but it will be discuss further measures.
Coroner John Gittins told an inquest in Ruthin that he wanted to see clearer signage by British Cycling to indicate areas where spectators should not stand, and that he would consider further action if improvements were not made.
Ms Garrett was at the event in Llangollen to watch her partner Peter Walton take part in the race on 31 August, 2014.
Mr Walton told the inquest he was at the top of the course waiting to begin his descent when the accident happened.
He described her as "outgoing, bubbly and positive; someone who enjoyed being outdoors and who would make any event fun".
He told the inquest that "spectator safety should be more of a priority.
'High risk area'
"Downhill racing is dangerous - to the rider - and tracks should be challenging, but people watching shouldn't be hit by bikes.
"In my opinion, the part of the track in Llangollen in 2014 where Jude was standing was a high risk area.
"I've had experience of that area being taped off in the past.
"But that weekend in 2014, there were a number of people standing there, but none were asked to leave."
Nigel Cowell-Clark, risk manager for British Cycling, told the hearing that a number of changes have been made in the way similar events are organised.
Since Ms Garrett's death, there had been no incidents of a bike hitting a spectator in downhill mountain biking
In 2014, the commissaire in charge of the Llangollen course had been unable to walk the track.
"Now, the commissaire must physically inspect the course and sign it off - if they don't; it doesn't run.
"We use our commissaire to challenge the organiser."
But he said that some changes, including more prominent signage of spectator exclusion zones, were still under consideration.
In reponse, the coroner told him: "I don't like that answer", adding: "It's an easy way that safety can be improved."
British Cycling gave the coroner an assurance that these changes to spectator safety signage will be discussed in the next week and the organisation will report back to him on its plans for improvements.
The coroner replied: "The reality is that this remains an area of concern for me, and if I hear that British Cycling's decision is to do nothing, then I will be issuing a formal notice of concern."