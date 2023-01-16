Elliots Town: Woman murdered neighbour with knife, court told
A woman allegedly stabbed her mother's neighbour to death with a kitchen knife, a jury has heard.
Rebecca Press, 31, denies murdering Marc Ash, 57, at her mother's home in Long Row, Elliots Town, New Tredegar, Caerphilly county, on 17 July 2022.
Cardiff Crown Court was told that she had been drinking heavily and using drugs, including ecstasy and benzodiazepines.
Mr Ash was heard saying: "Will you just calm down Bec. What is wrong with you?"
Moments later the defendant burst into her mother Michelle's bedroom screaming that she had stabbed him.
The court was told she later left a voicemail message for her ex-boyfriend Ashley Allen telling him: "I've just murdered someone, please phone me now."
The court heard the 7.5cm blade was plunged into his chest, and the rapid blood loss led to cardiac arrest.
The jury was told Ms Press later said Mr Ash had been aggressive towards her, pushing and grabbing her.
In a prepared statement she told officers: "I didn't intend to stab him in the chest but I accept this is what I did.
"I had no intention to kill Marc, I was acting in self-defence and used reasonable force in the circumstances."
She told detectives she picked up "the closest item to me from the kitchen worktop, which was a knife and I have hit him with it".
She also denies a second charge of actual bodily harm against her mother Michelle, after she allegedly grabbed her arm and headbutted her.
The court heard that two emergency response doctors, including a Wales Air Ambulance medic, were called to the house.
'Unsurvivable injuries'
They carried out open heart surgery on Mr Ash on the kitchen floor in an attempt to save his life.
Jonathan Rees KC, prosecuting, said: "It was clear that the injuries were unsurvivable, so resuscitation was stopped and his death was declared at 2am."
Ms Press bowed her head in the dock as the voice message to her ex-boyfriend was played to the jury.
The court was told she had split up with him, and it was agreed she would spend the weekend at her mother's home.
She went to the flat on the afternoon of Saturday, 16 July. It was a sunny day and both mother and daughter had been drinking in a communal garden. Ms Press told her mother she had taken four Valium tablets that morning.
A group of friends joined them including Mr Ash, the next door neighbour of Ms Press's mother Michelle and her best friend.
Later that day Ms Press said she wanted to go to the pub. Her mother Michelle stayed at home, while Mr Ash went with her.
They went to the New Tredegar Rugby Club and the Dynevor Arms.
The court heard that as the night went on Ms Press became increasingly drunk. Mr Ash phoned her mother, telling her that her daughter was "playing up."
Michelle suggested he leave her daughter and come back to her flat.
'Screaming at her brother'
Ms Press later sent a series of texts to her ex-boyfriend and, on her return to her mother's home, she called 999, telling police there was a warrant out for her ex-boyfriend arrest and he was at his mother's house.
The court was told Ms Press began screaming at her brother Gavin, who was at the house and was a friend of her ex-boyfriend.
When Michelle shouted at them both to be quiet or leave, Rebecca thought she had spat towards her. She lunged forward at her mother, hitting the bridge of her nose with her teeth.
The wound began to bleed and Michelle called the police, telling call handlers her daughter had "gone nuts" and headbutted her.
The court heard Mr Ash tried to "calm Becky down" but moments later he had been stabbed.
Knife at the scene
A knife with a black handle was later found by the side of the fridge. It was covered in Mr Ash's blood.
Ms Press fled from the house, the jury was told. She called her ex-boyfriend's mother, Stephanie Allen, begging her to help her. She refused.
At 03:12 GMT she was seen walking in the direction of her mother's flat. Two minutes later, she was spotted by police and arrested on suspicion of murder.
The jury was told she feigned surprise, replying, "On suspicion of what?".
She denies murder and actual bodily harm. The trial continues.