Newport: Plans to switch off street lights in new budget
- Published
Street lights could be switched off overnight in Newport as the council looks to cut costs.
Newport City Council plans to roll-out its switch-off scheme to cover all street lights across the borough as part of its 2023/24 budget setting.
Currently, about half of the LED lights are off from 00:00 GMT until 06:00, with the exception of some areas.
It comes as the authority consults on its draft budget, which includes a council tax rise of 9.5%.
Newport's only Green Party councillor, Lauren James, said that safety should come before energy saving, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
Ms James, who represents the Shaftesbury ward, said: "We have still got to make sure people are safe.
"I hope that the council is looking into it, and making sure that there are things like high-visibility strips on steps, so it's safe for those who do have to be out at those times."
Independent councillor Andrew Sterry said residents in his Lliswerry ward have expressed concerns at the council's proposal.
Mr Sterry said: "I am against this proposal as I received many comments from my residents and they're extremely concerned about crime rates going up.
"It wasn't that long ago that all the street lights were changed to LED to save costs."
Newport council opened up a public consultation on its draft budget on 15 December 2022, which is due to close on 2 February 2023.
The plans include a 9.5% council tax rise due to "increasing costs and pressures faced by the council".