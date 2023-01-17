Newport crash: Family pays tribute to Paula Richards, 59
Tributes have been paid to a 59-year-old woman who died following a crash.
Paula Richards, from Newport, died in a crash on the A467 between Crumlin and Aberbeeg on Friday at about 13:20 GMT.
Her family said she was "always looking for ways to help those around her" and said "all around us will share our sadness".
Gwent Police said it was continuing to support Ms Richards's family and appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch.
