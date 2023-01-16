Gwynedd: Tony Thomas, 44, denies killing father, Dafydd, 65
A 44-year-old man has appeared in court and denied killing his father, aged 65.
Tony Thomas has denied two charges, the murder and manslaughter of Dafydd Thomas, a businessman, at his home Minffordd, Gwynedd, in March 2021.
The trial is due to open on Tuesday at Mold Crown Court in Flintshire.
Dafydd Thomas's family previously said he would be "remembered for his devotion to his family, his hard work as a local businessman and charity fundraising".
The trial is expected to last for up to three weeks, Monday's hearing was told.