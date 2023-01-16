Wales' schools shut and travel hit by snow and ice
Some schools have been shut due to icy conditions and police have warned of "treacherous" road conditions.
A Met Office weather warning for snow and ice in north Wales is in place until noon Tuesday, with up to 10cm (4in) of snow expected in some areas.
Denbighshire council has reported emergency closures of several schools.
"Heavy snowfall" has also led to the closure of Coleg Llandrillo campus in Rhos-on-Sea, Conwy county, for all staff and students.
South Wales Police has advised motorists to drive with care as many roads were "treacherous due to black ice".
North Wales Police urged motorists to take care with collisions in Ruthin, Denbighshire, and Bala in Gwynedd.
"Some roads are impassable due to snow and ice," it warned.
The A55 at Dobshill, Flintshire, has been partly blocked following a collision during Tuesday's morning rush hour.
Dyfed-Powys Police said there were "treacherous road conditions" due to ice on the A488 between Bleddfa and Knighton in Powys
Icy roads have been reported at Cefn Road, Bridgend, and Cardiff Road, Caerphilly, according to traffic analysts Inrix.
Meanwhile, snow made the road impassable between Clawddnewydd and Llanfihangel Glyn Myfyr in Conwy county, but this has since been cleared.
The A470 was closed due to flooding between Rhayader and Llangurig, Powys.
Emergency services were called to the scene of a weather-related traffic incident which closed the A55 westbound between Dobs Hill to Broughton, Flintshire, and there was congestion on the A55 eastbound from Northop to Deeside.
The Met Office said there was a risk of falls on icy surfaces and there could be travel disruption.
As well as road closures, it said railways were likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and rail.
The areas affected by the warning are Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Gwynedd, Isle of Anglesey and Wrexham.