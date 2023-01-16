Wales weather: Met Office warns of ice and snow showers
- Published
A warning of snow showers and icy conditions has been issued for parts of Wales.
The Met Office said the yellow warning, covering north Wales, would last from 12:00 GMT on Monday until the same time on Tuesday.
Showers will increase throughout Monday, with up to 10cm (about 4in) of snow in places.
There is a risk of falls on icy surfaces and there could be travel disruption, the forecaster has warned.
Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.
The areas affected by the warning are Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Gwynedd, Isle of Anglesey and Wrexham.