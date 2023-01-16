Caerphilly: Woman, 83, suffered 'violent' dog attack death
An 83-year-old woman suffered a "violent and unnatural" death following a dog attack, an inquest heard.
Shirley Patrick died on 20 December at University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, 17 days after the attack in Heol Fawr, Caerphilly.
The retired nurse had significant injuries to her face and arms.
A full inquest was adjourned until 12 October as police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.
The provisional cause of death was given as "sepsis caused by pneumonia and infected scalp wounds" following "traumatic lacerations" caused by the dog attack.