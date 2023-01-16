Wales school strikes: Teachers and heads back action
Teachers and school support staff in Wales will stage a walkout for four days after members of the National Education Union voted to strike.
There were calls for talks with First Minister Mark Drakeford to resolve the row over pay, with members seeking pay rises that meet rising prices.
It comes as headteachers in the NAHT also backed strike action.
The Welsh government said it understands and respects feelings expressed in the ballots.
The NEU said teachers will walk out on 1 and 14 February, and 15 and 16 March. Similar action is taking place in England.
NAHT Cymru did not announce any strike days. It is expected the union would start with action short of a strike first, joining colleagues doing the same in Northern Ireland.
Teachers were offered a 5% pay rise last year but the NEU is seeking 12%.
A total of 92% of NEU teaching members voting backed strikes, with 58% of members returning their ballot forms - more than the 50% turnout required.
Support staff also voted to strike - 88.26% on a turnout of 51.3%.
Pay review body
NAHT Cymru said 75% of its members voting supported strike action, while 95% backed action short of a strike.
With a 55% turnout, it also met the threshold required.
The NASUWT union failed to meet the ballot turnout needed for action last week.
Last month, Wales' Education Minister Jeremy Miles said he did not "have the resources" to increase pay beyond the 5% recommended by an independent pay review body.
With inflation at 10.7% in November, the offer was dubbed a "pay cut".
'Our intent is to continue dialogue'
David Evans, Wales secretary of the NEU, said: "Our intent is to continue dialogue with Jeremy Miles as education minister, to see if we could resolve this without the need to go on strike.
"No one actually wants to go on strike. But our members feel they've been forced into this situation.
"Quite clearly, the way in which they voted in the ballot shows the strength of feeling that they have."
Before the ballot result a Welsh government spokesperson said: "The minister for education and Welsh language will be meeting with teaching and headteacher unions later this week to discuss the outcome of ballots."
Laura Doel, director of NAHT Cymru, added: Laura Doel, director of NAHT Cymru, said: "The continuous education reform agenda, issues with recruitment and retention, and the repeated underfunding of schools has left our education system at breakpoint.
"Our leaders are being asked to do more with less, schools are losing staff, and those left are struggling to keep up with the demands of the job.
"This result should act as a wake-up call to the Welsh government that their ambitious reform agenda is endangering the education of learners across Wales."