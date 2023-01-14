Carmarthenshire: Welsh language campaigners demand action at rally
Hundreds of people have taken part in a rally calling for more action to protect the Welsh language.
Welsh language campaign group Cymdeithas yr Iaith held the protest in Carmarthenshire, an area which has seen the largest decline in Welsh speakers.
The number of speakers in the county dropped by 4.1%, latest Census data shows, after a 6.4% drop in 2011.
The Welsh government said it was taking "radical action" to ensure people could afford to live in their communities.
The number of Welsh speakers across Wales has fallen in the past decade, with fewer children speaking the language, according to the 2021 Census.
Protesters left seven demands on the windows of the Welsh government offices in Carmarthen on Saturday.
They included a new property act and a Welsh education act.
Dafydd Iwan sang Yma o Hyd outside the building and said we "shouldn't be despondent" about the future of the language as "there were signs of hope".
He added there was greater support for the Welsh language but called for more Welsh-medium schools to be established across Wales.
Sioned Elin, of Cymdeithas yr Iaith, said: "If we don't succeed in turning the tide now, it is unlikely that there will be any natural Welsh speaking communities left in Carmarthenshire by the next Census.
"But it is certainly not a time to despair, it is a time to act. We will make seven demands on the Welsh government as the basis for an emergency plan of active steps to revive our Welsh language and communities."