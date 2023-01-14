A467: Newport woman dies after three-vehicle crash
A woman has died following a three-vehicle crash on Friday.
The crash happened on the A467 between Crumlin and Aberbeeg, in Caerphilly county, at about 13:20 GMT.
The driver of a black Ford Ka, which was involved in a crash with a blue Citroen C1 and a lorry, was taken to hospital.
But the 59-year-old from Newport later died from her injuries. The road was closed while police, ambulance, air ambulance and fire services attended.
Gwent Police is appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.