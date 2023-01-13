Weather: Flood clean-up begins but more rain forecast
The clear-up is continuing after rain left homes flooded, roads blocked and caused travel disruption across Wales.
People had to be rescued from cars trapped in water, homes were damaged and left without power amid flooding in parts of south and west Wales.
Trains were cancelled between Shrewsbury and Welshpool but Transport for Wales said on Twitter the line had reopened.
A new rain warning issued by the Met Office starts on 21:00 GMT on Friday.
The yellow warning covers almost all of Wales until midday on Saturday with the expected rain on already wet ground increasing the risk of flooding.
Up to 60mm of rain is expected to fall in most places - and up to 70mm on hills - with winds up to 60mph (96kmph) also forecast.
Natural Resources Wales has flood warnings and alerts in place for several rivers across the country.
They include warnings at locations along the River Severn in Powys and River Towy in Carmarthenshire.
While Transport for Wales said the line between Shrewsbury and Welshpool had reopened it warned services may still see disruption.
Hensol Golf Academy, near Cowbridge, flooded after the River Ely burst its banks in Vale of Glamorgan.
The family-run business was badly hit by an electrical storm in November, and lost internet and phone lines for two months.
Speaking to BBC Radio Wales on Friday, manager and pro Aled Griffiths said: "We've been here nine years and the fields flooded once or twice but it's never been that high.
"It was nearly coming into the shop and if we had more rain yesterday lunchtime I think we'd have been underwater.
"We're just grateful for everyone's comments and help really because it's been a tough three months and with what's round the corner with the recession it's not going to get any easier."
Severe floods also affected the main road through Peterston-super-Ely, Vale of Glamorgan, where at least four cars became trapped underwater near the Sportsmans Rest.
Russell Bailey, an architect who lives in the village said: "The water rose very quickly. It went from a sheen across the road to cars being stranded in the space of half an hour.
"We had to move quickly to get out of the village and make sure our son didn't miss his school exam.
"Over the last four or five years, the flooding seems to have got a lot worse and more regular.
"It may be just a few bad years, but climate change is a real issue and possibly the problems are only going to get worse."
Bridgend Council said it had experienced a month's worth of rain in 24 hours - causing drains to overflow flooding homes in Ogmore Vale. Some business units in Penllwyngwent Industrial Estate were also deluged.
Council staff, it said, had been working to help residents and businesses, keep roads open, distribute sandbags, and ensure drains were clear.
The authority's communities cabinet member, John Spanswick, said: "Council workers will continue to work around the clock to respond to incidents."
At the scene in Pontypridd - Dafydd Morgan, BBC News
The situation has definitely improved in Pontypridd this morning.
The River Taff's level has dropped considerably compared to yesterday but it is still moving pretty fast. The damage this time round is not half as bad as Storm Dennis in 2020.
But the community has still felt the impact.
Clwb y Bont - a community hub in the centre of town - may have to cancel one of its events on Saturday evening to welcome in the Old New Year, a traditional holiday, because water managed to make its way in.
People here appreciate that money has been spent to improve flooding infrastructure, but they say more needs to be done. They will assess the situation later on Friday.