Wales weather: Storms cause flooding, power cuts and train delays
- Published
Stormy weather has caused widespread disruption across Wales including power cuts, flooding and train delays.
The National Grid says over 600 homes in Wales are without power.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service says five of its crews are dealing with flooding incidents, with Porth and Pontypridd, Rhondda Cynon Taf as the worst affected areas.
Transport For Wales said four railway lines are blocked, including Cardiff Central to Caerphilly.
It also said lines from Pontypridd to Treherbert, Abercynon to Aberdare, and Bridgend to Llantwit Major are blocked.
A yellow rain warning remains place until 17:00 GMT on Thursday across 16 of Wales' 22 counties.
The fire service added that a number of hillside and low-lying properties have been affected from run-off water and blocked culverts.
⚠️Disruption - Flooding— Trafnidiaeth Cymru Trenau Transport for Wales Rail (@tfwrail) January 12, 2023
Due to heavy rain flooding the railway, the following lines are blocked:
❌Pontypridd - Treherbert
❌Abercynon - Aberdare
❌ Cardiff Central - Caerphilly
❌ Bridgend - Llantwit Major
Check your journey: https://t.co/cDZlJCvAm5 pic.twitter.com/eFVlSoTEbq
Natural Resources Wales has issued 26 flood warnings and 45 flood alerts as of 07:00 GMT on Thursday.
They said there is no widespread flooding from major rivers at present.
Head of operations south central at Natural Resources Wales, Mike Evans, said: "We've been suffering from quite severe conditions on top of several weeks of rainfall.
"The biggest impact is there is a lot of surface water around so advise people to be very careful before leaving the house."
Stagecoach South Wales has reported that several of its services are cancelled or delayed due to the flooding.
In a tweet it also said it said there were heavy floods in Deri, Caerphilly county and Brithdir, Gwynedd.
Dairy farmer Abi Reader from Wenvoe, in the Vale of Glamorgan, described overnight conditions on her farm.
"It's been a wild night," she told Radio Wales Breakfast.
"We've had electricity flickering on and off. The milking parlour had about a foot of water in it which we've had to pump out.
"There is flooding on the roads, we've got about 3 inches of water rolling across the roads."
Meanwhile, the National Grid said power outages include 37 customers who have lost supply in the Llanelli area and 34 without power in Kenfig Hill, Bridgend.
Among the flood warnings in place from Natural Resources Wales, there are eight warnings for stretches of the River Severn in north Powys, four warnings for different stretches of the River Taff from Merthyr Tydfil to Pontcanna in Cardiff, and three warnings on the River Cynon.
The M48 Severn Bridge is closed in both directions between Chepstow and Aust in Gloucestershire.
The heavy rain has caused one of the main roads in Chepstow to close as Welsh Street between the town centre and the comprehensive school is shut and Gwent Police have advised drivers to avoid the area.