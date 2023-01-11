Gareth Bale a hero of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak labelled Gareth Bale a "hero of mine" following the Wales captain's retirement.
Bale called time on his football career this week as Wales' top male goal scorer after having led the country to its first World Cup in 64 years.
Mr Sunak, a Southampton fan, made the comments during Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday.
Bale began his career at Southampton, before moving to Tottenham and then Real Madrid for a world record fee.
At Real Madrid the Cardiff-born forward went on to win the Champions League five times, scoring the winning goal in two finals.
He also led Wales to the semi-finals of Euro 2016 and was the team's only goal scorer at the 2022 Qatar World Cup.
During prime minister's questions, Plaid Cymru's Liz Saville Roberts said: "I'm sure the whole House will wish to join me in wishing all the best to Gareth Bale, the former captain of the Wales men's soccer team, who has been a national inspiration and took Wales to the football World Cup."
Mr Sunak replied: "Let me join with the honourable lady, as a Southampton fan, Gareth Bale is also a hero of mine as well and I wish him well."
The warm words over Bale came as the pair clashed over NHS services in Wales.