St Dogmaels: Inquest into couple who died in house fire opens
An inquest has been opened into the deaths of a married couple who died in a house fire.
David Bowen Edwards, 60, and Margaret Eleanor Edwards, 55, were found dead in their home on Church Lane, St Dogmaels, Pembrokeshire.
Coroner's Officer Malcolm Thompson said police were called to the house at 01:36 GMT on 11 December 2022.
The terraced house was well alight, with the flames coming from the roof area.
The hearing at Llanelli Town Hall heard how the front door was forced open, and a woman was found dead in a chair in a downstairs room, near a wheelchair.
When the fire was extinguished, the man's body was a found on a bed on the ground floor, which had fallen from the first floor.
A post-mortem examination was held on 19 December at West Wales General Hospital and a full report is awaited.
Coroner Paul Bennett adjourned the inquest until the conclusion of investigations by both Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service and Dyfed-Powys Police.
Mr Bennett expressed his condolences to the family of Mr and Mrs Edwards.
Paying tribute to them, the couple's family previously said they were "devoted" to one another, having been together for 35 years and were well known and respected members of the St Dogmaels community.