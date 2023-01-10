Cardiff Airport: Wizz Air ends flights in and out of Wales
A budget airline has announced it is ending all flights in and out of Cardiff Airport.
Wizz Air suspended its winter schedule in August, saying it was not "economically viable", and has now cited the economic climate as the reason for this decision.
The Welsh government, which owns the airport, said it found the decision "surprising" because summer bookings were ahead of last year's already.
Wizz Air was approached for comment.
Customers who have booked with the airline have been encouraged by Cardiff Airport to rebook with an alternative operator at the airport - TUI, Vueling Ryanair or KLM.
The company announced its new base at Cardiff Airport in December 2020 - a move that created 40 jobs.
At the time, it said had plans to increase the annual capacity of the airport by more than 350,000 seats.
However, it reported growing losses of £381m in the first quarter of 2022 financial year, which it said was down to the effect of fuel costs and recent airport disruption.
Cardiff Airport said: "Our thoughts are with our customers who are impacted by this news and now face disruption to their travel plans for this year, along with our friends and colleagues that are employed by Wizz Air based at Cardiff."