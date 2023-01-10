Ambulance strike: Workers in Wales to hold second day of action
- Published
More than a thousand ambulance workers in Wales will again go out on strike on Wednesday in a dispute over pay.
GMB members make up about a quarter of the Welsh Ambulance Service and will only respond to the most urgent, life threatening calls during this period.
Health bosses fear it will be worse than the strike before Christmas.
The Welsh government plans to discuss a one-off payment offer with unions on Thursday, but said anything more would require further funds from Westminster.
Nathan Holman, GMB officer for the NHS in Wales, said its members were "not taking a stand against the public" but "a stand against the government".
He said any life-threatening calls - roughly 15% of the total call volume - will still be responded to.
"We have data for category one calls from the last time we took this action and the percentage of calls that were responded to nationally increased on strike day because vehicles were not being held [at hospitals]," Mr Holman said.
"We would have hoped something had been put on the table by now," he added.
"[The] Welsh government is considering an offer but we're not meeting them to discuss what it might be until Thursday, so until then we have to act."
"We're looking for an inflation-busting pay rise, but any offer we get we want at least the same as what we've been offered in Scotland. A thousand pounds or more on top of what we have now."
As with the GMB's first strike in December, it is still not clear if members of other unions will support the strike.
At that time, Unison, which also represents ambulance staff, had not reached the threshold needed to stage industrial action.
It has since re-balloted members and will hold its own strike on 19 and 23 January.
Minister to meet unions
While the strike starts at midnight on Tuesday and lasts until midnight on Wednesday, previously the union made it clear that any member of staff working an overnight shift would not leave a patient and compromise care.
Wales' Health Minister Eluned Morgan is due to meet with healthcare unions on Thursday to discuss both a one-off payment, as well as non-pay issues, including agency staffing and staff welfare.
"There has been a really strenuous effort on behalf of all of government looking at any area where we can find underspend," she said.
"Which is why it's very difficult for us to go beyond commitments this year - it will be only an offer of a one-off payment."
The Welsh Ambulance Service has called on the public to carefully consider how they use its services as the industrial action is expected to have a significant impact on its ability to respond to 999 calls.
They've advised the public to only call 999 where there is an immediate risk to life and the sickest patients will always receive help first.
Some patients may also be asked to make their own way to hospital.
While all calls to 999 will be answered, the strike will affect non-clinical call handlers as well as the number of emergency ambulances able to respond.
The service and unions have agreed that the most urgent calls will get a response, including chest pains, stroke, gynaecological emergencies where mother and baby are at risk, traffic accidents where "entrapment or ejection" are an issue and cases where a patient's airway is compromised.
Non-emergency patient transport will also be affected, though exemptions include patients being taken to renal dialysis and oncology.
A Welsh government spokesperson said: "We recognise why so many ambulance workers voted the way they did and the anger and disappointment many public sector workers are feeling at the moment.
"We will continue to work with the NHS, unions and partners to ensure life-saving and life-maintaining care is provided during the industrial action, patient safety is maintained and disruption is minimised.
"But it is vital that all of us to do all we can to minimise pressure on our health service during the industrial action and consider carefully what activities we take part in.
"Anyone in immediate danger should call 999 and we encourage people to use the NHS 111 Wales website for health advice where there is no immediate threat to life, or speak to or visit a pharmacist, GP or minor injuries unit."