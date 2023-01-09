Wales weather: Avoid water plea amid rain and flood warnings
People are being urged to avoid water-based activities as forecasters warn of further heavy rain and several flood alerts are issued for Welsh rivers.
Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it had attended several water and flood-related incidents in the past weeks.
It warned of strong currents and cold-water shock, and said people should also avoid popular water beauty spots.
More than 20 flood alerts are in place for Wales on Tuesday.
Heavy rain is expected to cause disruption across large parts of the country, with the Met Office saying the heaviest rain was expected over higher ground, with up to 10cm (3.9in) possible in parts.
The weather warning covers 19 of Wales' 22 counties from 06:00 GMT until 20:00 on Tuesday.
The fire service said people walking near water should also keep dogs on leads, time their walks to make the most of daylight and always keep back from the edge.
It also warned drivers never to enter flooded roads as the water can often be deeper and faster-flowing than they may realise.
The Met Office weather warning covers Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Conwy, Denbighshire, Gwynedd, Merthyr Tydfil, Monmouthshire, Neath Port Talbot, Newport, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Swansea, Vale of Glamorgan, Torfaen and Wrexham.
The Met Office said some homes and businesses could be flooded and travel disrupted.
"Outbreaks of rain will spread across England and Wales during Tuesday. This will be heaviest and most persistent across parts of Wales, particularly over higher ground," it warned.