Llanelli: Appeal after man seriously injured in hit-and-run
- Published
Police have appealed for video footage after a man in his 90s was seriously injured in a hit-and-run.
Dyfed-Powys police said it was looking to trace the rider of a black motocross bike which hit the man on High Street, Llanelli, Carmarthenshire on Friday.
The force believes believe the rider drove the wrong way up the street.
The man sustained multiple fractures to his body and face and remains in hospital in a stable condition.
Despite coming off the bike himself, the rider left the scene, Dyfed-Powys police said.
Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have CCTV or doorbell footage of the man, either pushing or riding the bike, on New Dock Road, Railway Terrace, High Street or Albert Street.
He was was wearing dark clothing, a lime green helmet and carrying a grey rucksack, the force said.