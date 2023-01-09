Speeding driver who killed two sisters in Pontllanfraith crash jailed
A speeding driver who killed two sisters in a crash has been jailed for seven-and-a-half years.
Geraint Blackman pleaded guilty to causing the deaths of Brenda, 52, and Rosemary Mochan, 50, by dangerous driving on 8 May, 2021.
The 22-year-old also admitted causing serious injury to Brenda's daughter, Katie Mochan, 30, by dangerous driving.
Katie, who suffered life-changing injuries, was at Cardiff Crown Court for the sentencing.
The court heard that moments before the collision Brenda Mochan told her sister: "We're dead Rose."
Blackman, a bus driver of Part Street, Blaina, Blaenau Gwent, was 20 at the time of the crash.
The court heard just before 19:00 BST the red Vauxhall Astra he was driving smashed head-on with a Ford Fiesta on the A4048 in Pontllanfraith, Blackwood, in Caerphilly county.
It is estimated the Astra was travelling between 72-79mph. That part of the A4048 has a 50mph limit.
Excessive speed and illegal worn-out tyres caused Blackman to hydroplane and lose control.
His vehicle hit a barrier and crossed the carriageway.
Witnesses recalled the two cars "bouncing away" from each other after the impact and dashcam footage of the crash was played in court.
Both sisters died of multiple injuries at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.
In a victim impact statement Katie Mochan said: "Nothing in this world can change this nightmare we are living in.
"It affects me every day of my life."
Judge Lloyd-Clarke KC said: "You have ripped the heart out of a close loving family."
He said Blackman would be released on licence after serving half his sentence.
He was disqualified from driving for 10 years and nine months.
Blackman's barrister told the court the defendant was "profoundly sorry".