Covid: Nurse doing extra shifts caught virus - inquest
A hospital nurse died after getting Covid in the early stages of the pandemic, an inquest has been told.
Gareth Roberts, 65, from Aberdare was working extra shifts at Llandough Hospital in Cardiff in the period before his death in April 2020.
He had late onset type 2 diabetes but was generally in good health, the inquest in Pontypridd heard.
A friend has previously claimed he "paid the ultimate price" for a lack of personal protective equipment (PPE).
Gareth's wife Linda told the coroner in a statement her husband was working long hours as a nurse on a single ward in the hospital in March, getting up at 05:00 and not returning home until 20:30.
His only contact with anyone outside of work at that time, she said, was taking his mother to church and shopping for groceries once a week.
In his work on the ward Mrs Roberts said the only protective equipment nurses routinely wore were "plastic aprons, paper masks and rubber gloves".
She told the inquest staff were not routinely tested for Covid in the hospital at that time, .
Mrs Roberts said she did not know where else he could have got the disease except from the hospital.
"If appropriate risk assessments had been carried out, he might have been withdrawn from the front line," she added.
Mr Roberts, who worked as a nurse across the Cardiff and Vale health board area for more than 40 years, first started to complain about having to clear his throat frequently, his wife said.
The following day he was sent home from work with a fever and a cough.
He spent the next few days sleeping a lot, Mrs Roberts said.
Five days later, the inquest was told, he became increasingly unwell and was unable to use the stairs.
Mrs Roberts said he was "mumbling, confused and agitated".
His condition deteriorated until he was taken by paramedics to Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil on 2 April.
The following day he was taken to the intensive care unit in a critical condition where he was sedated and intubated.
Mrs Roberts told the coroner on the night of 10 April, she received a call from the hospital saying she should come as quickly as she could.
When she arrived she said she was given full PPE and taken to see her husband.
"They told me his kidneys had stopped functioning, his heart stopped. Everything stopped while I was there," she said of her husband, who was also a father and grandfather.
Mrs Roberts said she had been unwell in January 2020 for three weeks with a temperature cough and a loss of taste.
"In hindsight it was likely I had Covid, but at the time it didn't cross my mind," she said.
She said she did not believe she gave Covid to her husband because of the length of time between when she was ill and when he started having symptoms.
The inquest continues.