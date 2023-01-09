Buckley stabbing: Man, 25, denies Steven Wilkinson murder
- Published
A 25-year-old man has denied murdering another man in a stabbing in Flintshire.
Jamie Mitchell, of Lexham Green Close, Buckley, Flintshire, appeared via video link from jail accused of killing 23-year-old Steven Wilkinson.
Mr Wilkinson died at Wrexham Maelor Hospital following an attack on Precinct Way in Buckley, last October.
Mr Mitchell was remanded in custody at Mold Crown Court to face trial on 17 April.
An inquest into the death, adjourned until after the trial, heard Mr Wilkinson was stabbed through the heart and lung in a street attack on the night of 4 October.
In a tribute, his family said: "Steven was so enthusiastic about life, wherever he went laughter followed him. He was taken from us far too soon."