NHS strikes: Payment a step in right direction - nurses union
- Published
A one-off payment in a bid to end NHS strikes is "a step in the right direction," the head of the nursing union has said.
On Friday, the Welsh government wrote to trade unions inviting them to meetings to negotiate.
The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) wants a 19% pay increase, but ministers have said that is unaffordable.
Helen Whyley welcomed the offer but said "the devil will be in the detail" when they meet this week.
"I've been writing to the first minister, asking the health minister since we went into this dispute, for a meaningful conversation about nurses' pay," Ms Whyley, director of the union in Wales said.
"However, what I would say is that my members have given me a really clear mandate. Nurses are really serious about this."
The Welsh government has offered NHS staff a pay rise of between 4% and 5.5%, but the RCN has called for an increase in line with inflation.
On Sunday, First Minister Mark Drakeford told BBC's Sunday Supplement that he hoped the offer would be "a basis for negotiations", which includes a one-off payment in the current financial year.
"What we cannot do - just simply haven't got the money to do - is to raise this year's offer in a way that gets consolidated in people's pay packets and goes on having to be paid for future years," he said.
Ministers said they have now looked at their budgets to see if there is anything extra they can offer for discussions with unions this week.
Ms Whyley said: "I want to hear a Welsh government who are committed to sorting out the problems of Welsh nurses in Welsh hospitals looking after Welsh people and that means fair pay for those people and an approach that will give them a career across the whole of the time they are nursing in Wales."
After unprecedented demand on hospitals, the Welsh government advised senior NHS staff to discharge people who are well enough to leave hospital, even if arrangements to care for them at home have not been finalised, in order to ease pressure.
Ms Whyley said she was unsure on the details surrounding the offer, such as knowing which health workers would receive the payment or how much that would be, but "we want to get round the table to see what that might look like".
She added: "My view is that my members will not find that a satisfactory resolution to our dispute. But we will still be considering when we will announce our next strike dates."