Llanelli: Man aged in 90s in hospital after hit and run
A pedestrian in his 90s has suffered multiple injuries in a hit and run.
Dyfed-Powys Police said it believed the man was struck by an off-road biker who had driven the wrong way up High Street, Llanelli, Carmarthenshire.
The casualty is in a stable condition in hospital with fractures to his body and face after the incident on Friday at about 17:00 GMT, the force tweeted.
"Despite coming off the bike himself, the rider left the scene and we are now trying to identify him," it said.
"We don't currently have a detailed description, but he's believed to have short brown hair and was wearing dark clothes, a lime green helmet and carrying a grey rucksack."
